Tomáš HanusConductor. Born 1970
Tomáš Hanus
1970
Tomáš Hanus Tracks
War And Peace, Op.91
Sergei Prokofiev
Der Rosenkavalier - suite
Richard Strauss
Largo al Factotum (The Barber of Seville)
Gioachino Rossini
Ya vas lyublyu (Yeletsky's Aria - The Queen of Spades)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Si puo? (Prologue - I Pagliacci)
Ruggero Leoncavallo
Lieder eines fahrenden Gesellen (Songs of the Wayfarer)
Gustav Mahler
