Destructive TendenciesDance hardcore trio
Destructive Tendencies
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d64fc31b-5fac-4530-b732-7e7174faae4d
Destructive Tendencies Tracks
Sort by
Smack My Pitch Up
Destructive Tendencies
Smack My Pitch Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Smack My Pitch Up
Last played on
This Is Your Moment
Destructive Tendencies
This Is Your Moment
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
This Is Your Moment
Last played on
Taken From Me
Destructive Tendencies
Taken From Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Taken From Me
Last played on
Destructive Tendencies Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist