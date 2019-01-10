Saieen Zahoor or Saeen Zahur Ahmad (Urdu: سائیں ظہور‎) (born circa 1945) is a leading Sufi musician from Pakistan. He has spent most of his life singing in Sufi shrines, and didn't produce a record until 2006, when he was nominated for the BBC World Music awards based on word of mouth. He emerged as the "best BBC voice of the year 2006", Saieen is not his first name but a Sindhi honorific title and is also spelled Saeen or Sain, and Zahoor may also be spelled Zahur.