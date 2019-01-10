Saieen ZahoorBorn 1937
Saieen Zahoor
1937
Saieen Zahoor Biography (Wikipedia)
Saieen Zahoor or Saeen Zahur Ahmad (Urdu: سائیں ظہور) (born circa 1945) is a leading Sufi musician from Pakistan. He has spent most of his life singing in Sufi shrines, and didn't produce a record until 2006, when he was nominated for the BBC World Music awards based on word of mouth. He emerged as the "best BBC voice of the year 2006", Saieen is not his first name but a Sindhi honorific title and is also spelled Saeen or Sain, and Zahoor may also be spelled Zahur.
Saieen Zahoor Tracks
Toomba
Saieen Zahoor
Toomba
Toomba
Teen Gawah Hain Ishq Ke
Siddharth Mahadevan
Teen Gawah Hain Ishq Ke
Teen Gawah Hain Ishq Ke
Aik Alif
Saieen Zahoor
Aik Alif
Aik Alif
Mirzya
Daler Mehndi
Mirzya
Mirzya
Tan Tan Tan (Tumba) (World Music Archive)
Saieen Zahoor
Tan Tan Tan (Tumba) (World Music Archive)
Tan Tan Tan (Tumba) (World Music Archive)
Yar Di Dewani Bani
Saieen Zahoor
Yar Di Dewani Bani
Yar Di Dewani Bani
