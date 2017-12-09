Rocky Roberts (born Charles Roberts, Tanner, 23 August 1940– Rome, 13 January 2005) was an American-born Italian rhythm and blues singer.

Before he became famous in show business, Roberts served in the United States Navy and was a Navy champion boxer. He first got interested in singing by a country-oriented musician named Doug Fowlkes, who was in a band called the Airdales (US-navy slang for Navy pilots).

Roberts won a singing competition while on shore leave in Juan-les-Pins, France, and chose to stay in Europe after retiring from the Navy in 1962.

In 1967, he had a major Italian hit, "Stasera Mi Butto", which sold 3.7 million copies and won the Festivalbar. The song's success led to a 1967 motion picture of the same title, starring Roberts. He appeared subsequently in several other Italian films.

He was known for always wearing dark sunglasses.

Roberts sang the Luis Bacalov-written theme song from the 1966 film, Django. Quentin Tarantino reused the recording as the opening theme for his 2012 film Django Unchained.