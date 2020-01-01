Mauricio Cardozo OcampoBorn 14 May 1907. Died 5 May 1982
Mauricio Cardozo Ocampo (May 14, 1907 – May 5, 1982) was the main reference of the so-called "golden generation" of the Paraguayan popular music and a strict studious of the Paraguayan folk music.
