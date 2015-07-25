Carter Jefferson (1946 – 9 December 1993) was an American jazz tenor saxophonist.

Jefferson played clarinet and alto saxophone early in his career, playing in the backing bands for The Temptations, The Supremes, and Little Richard in the 1960s. In 1971, he entered New York University, and played with Mongo Santamaría and with Art Blakey's Jazz Messengers. Between 1977 and 1980 he performed and recorded with Woody Shaw. Following this, Jefferson spent time with Elvin Jones, Roy Haynes, Cedar Walton, Jerry Gonzalez, Malachi Thompson, Barbara Donald, and Jack Walrath. His only record as a bandleader was the 1978 release The Rise of Atlantis, produced by Woody Shaw. He died in Cracow, Poland, in 1993 after an emergency surgical procedure.