Alexander PaleyBorn 1956
Alexander Paley
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1956
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d6474f74-cc4e-4ae4-9693-dd9a783b8b22
Alexander Paley Tracks
Sort by
Piano Variations, Op 2
Carl Maria von Weber
Piano Variations, Op 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxgh.jpglink
Piano Variations, Op 2
Last played on
Concerto No. 2 In C Minor Op.35 For Piano And Orchestra
Anton Rubinstein
Concerto No. 2 In C Minor Op.35 For Piano And Orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdt0.jpglink
Concerto No. 2 In C Minor Op.35 For Piano And Orchestra
Orchestra
Last played on
Suite in E major: Allemande
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Suite in E major: Allemande
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjw5.jpglink
Suite in E major: Allemande
Last played on
Eight Variations on the air de ballet from Castore e Polluce
Alexander Paley
Eight Variations on the air de ballet from Castore e Polluce
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxgh.jpglink
Eight Variations on the air de ballet from Castore e Polluce
Last played on
Preciosa - incidental music J.279
Alexander Paley
Preciosa - incidental music J.279
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Preciosa - incidental music J.279
Last played on
Alexander Paley Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist