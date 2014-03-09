SisyphusSerengeti, Son Lux & Sufjan Stevens. Formed 2012
Sisyphus
2012
Sisyphus Biography (Wikipedia)
Sisyphus (formerly S / S / S) is a collaborative project between Serengeti, Ryan Lott (under the moniker Son Lux) and Sufjan Stevens.
