Southside Biography (Wikipedia)
Joshua Howard Luellen (born February 2, 1989), professionally known as Southside, or by his stage name Sizzle (also known as Southside on da Track), is an American record producer, songwriter and rapper. Southside gained recognition in the hip hop industry for producing songs for prominent artists across the American hip hop sphere. In 2010, Southside and fellow 1017 label-mate Lex Luger, established their record production and songwriting team 808 Mafia, where Southside currently is at the helm of the group. The basis for his stage name came from the place from where Luellen grew up, Southside, Atlanta.
Some Nights
G Herbo
Some Nights
Some Nights
