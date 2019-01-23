Ged Grimes (born on 28 March 1962 in Dundee) is a Scottish musician, producer and composer. He is currently the bass player for rock group Simple Minds, and was a founding member of Scottish pop band Danny Wilson whose hits include "Mary's Prayer" (from Meet Danny Wilson and featured prominently in the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack to the movie There's Something About Mary), and "The Second Summer of Love" (from Bebop Moptop).