JosephBand from Portland, OR. Formed 2014
Joseph
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03zv0kt.jpg
2014
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d63c9d61-e2db-4061-80b5-db528ed2f61c
Joseph Biography (Wikipedia)
Joseph is an American folk band from Portland, Oregon. The band is made up of three sisters, Natalie Closner Schepman and Allison and Meegan Closner. Their first album, Native Dreamer Kin, was self-released in early 2014. Their second album I'm Alone, No You're Not was produced by Mike Mogis and was released on August 26, 2016 by ATO Records. Their third album Stay Awake was released on September 15, 2017 by ATO Records.
Silent Night
GRUBER, Joseph, Manger Musikklag, William Gordon & Allan Withington
Silent Night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048g0h8.jpglink
Silent Night
Performer
Conductor
Last played on
White Flag
Joseph
White Flag
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04fzzgh.jpglink
White Flag
Last played on
Canyon
Joseph
Canyon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048g0h8.jpglink
Canyon
Last played on
I Don't Mind
Joseph
I Don't Mind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048g0h8.jpglink
I Don't Mind
Last played on
Blood And Tears
Joseph
Blood And Tears
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048g0h8.jpglink
Blood And Tears
Last played on
SOS (Overboard)
Joseph
SOS (Overboard)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048g0h8.jpglink
SOS (Overboard)
Last played on
S.O.S. (Overboard)
Joseph
S.O.S. (Overboard)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04w73hf.jpglink
S.O.S. (Overboard)
Last played on
I Can't Make You Love Me
Joseph
I Can't Make You Love Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048g0h8.jpglink
