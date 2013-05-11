Ståle KleibergBorn 8 March 1958
Ståle Kleiberg Biography (Wikipedia)
Ståle Kleiberg (born 8 March 1958) is a contemporary classical composer and musicologist from Norway.
Kyrie from Requiem
