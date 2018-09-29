Qara QarayevProminent Azerbaijani composer of the Soviet period. Born 5 February 1918. Died 13 May 1982
Qara Qarayev
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1918-02-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d63853e7-b07c-4b2b-bd0d-b2d23a98c8e2
Qara Qarayev Biography (Wikipedia)
Gara Abulfaz oghlu Garayev (Azerbaijani: Qara Əbülfəz oğlu Qarayev, Russian: Кара́ Абульфа́зович Кара́ев (Kara Abulfazovich Karayev), February 5, 1918 in Baku – May 13, 1982 in Moscow), also spelled as Qara Qarayev or Kara Karayev, was a prominent Soviet Azerbaijani composer. Garayev wrote nearly 110 musical pieces, including ballets, operas, symphonic and chamber pieces, solos for piano, cantatas, songs, and marches, and rose to prominence not only in Azerbaijan SSR but also in the rest of the Soviet Union and worldwide.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Qara Qarayev Tracks
Sort by
Seven Beauties Suite - Dance of the Clowns
Qara Qarayev
Seven Beauties Suite - Dance of the Clowns
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n335m.jpglink
Seven Beauties Suite - Dance of the Clowns
Last played on
Waltz from The Seven Beauties Suite
Qara Qarayev
Waltz from The Seven Beauties Suite
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n335m.jpglink
Waltz from The Seven Beauties Suite
Last played on
Sem' Krasavits [seven Beauties] - Suite From The Ballet
Qara Qarayev
Sem' Krasavits [seven Beauties] - Suite From The Ballet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sem' Krasavits [seven Beauties] - Suite From The Ballet
Orchestra
Last played on
The Seven Beauties - Ballet Suite: Nos. 1-3 (feat. Dmitry Yablonsky & Qara Qarayev)
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
The Seven Beauties - Ballet Suite: Nos. 1-3 (feat. Dmitry Yablonsky & Qara Qarayev)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383x89.jpglink
The Seven Beauties - Ballet Suite: Nos. 1-3 (feat. Dmitry Yablonsky & Qara Qarayev)
Last played on
Qara Qarayev Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist