Narcissus was an influential American hardcore band formed by John LaRussa and John Pope in 1998 in Canton, Ohio. Not counting John Pope (Vocals, Keyboards) and John LaRussa (Guitar), who were in the band from start to finish, members included, at various times, Justin Carroll (bass), Ray Taylor (rhythm guitar), Derek Carter (percussion), Stephen Cushman (percussion) and Josh King (bass). The band was on the now-defunct label Takehold Records before joining Century Media. A few albums were re-released through Tooth & Nail. Before breaking up the band were featured on The Vans Warped tour and were getting ready to hit Europe for their international release of Crave and Collapse, which was received well over seas.

The band has been considered highly influential for their progressive and inventive style of hardcore and rock. When the band broke up in 2003, John LaRussa went on to form Inhale Exhale with Brian Pittman, a former member of Relient K. John Pope joined Symphony In Peril briefly in 2003, and six months after he joined they disbanded. There has been rumors of a reunion that's surfaced from time to time, but nothing official. Mostly due to John LaRussa's busy schedule at times and refusal to play with the band again. The band has toured with many bands including MewithoutYou, Silverstein, Bayside, Further Seems Forever, Zao, Embodyment, Shelter, and Tantrum of the Muse, Few Left Standing, and Underoath.