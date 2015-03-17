Glamour of the KillFormed 2007
Glamour of the Kill
2007
Glamour of the Kill Biography (Wikipedia)
Glamour of the Kill (also styled as GOTK) are an English band from York. They had a Kerrang! video of the week with the track "Feeling Alive".
Glamour of the Kill Tracks
Blood Drunk
Glamour of the Kill
Blood Drunk
Blood Drunk
Last played on
Out Of Control (feat. Jacoby Shaddix)
Glamour of the Kill
Out Of Control (feat. Jacoby Shaddix)
Out Of Control (feat. Jacoby Shaddix)
Last played on
Second Chances
Glamour of the Kill
Second Chances
Break
Glamour of the Kill
Break
Break
Last played on
Feeling Alive
Glamour of the Kill
Feeling Alive
Feeling Alive
Last played on
Upcoming Events
2
Apr
2019
Glamour Of The Kill, Silent Screams and InVisions
Rebellion, Manchester, UK
3
Apr
2019
Glamour Of The Kill, Silent Screams and InVisions
Stereo, Glasgow, UK
4
Apr
2019
Glamour Of The Kill, Silent Screams and InVisions
O2 Academy Islington, London, UK
5
Apr
2019
Glamour Of The Kill, Silent Screams and InVisions
O2 Institute3, Birmingham, UK
6
Apr
2019
Glamour Of The Kill, Silent Screams and InVisions
Exchange, Bristol, UK
