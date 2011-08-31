Hubert Leander Powell III (known as Doobie Powell) is an independent gospel music artist. He has worked with other gospel artists such as Kim Burrell, The Clark Sisters, Tonex, Tye Tribbett, Kelly Price, Tramaine Hawkins and John P. Kee. He has released three independent albums and is the founder of Chip Off The Block Productions, LLC.

According to his artist biography on cdbaby.com, "Hubert Leander Powell III was born to Hubert L. Powell II & Jacqueline Powell on June 14, 1975 in Hartford, CT. Together with the late Ebony Powell he has a daughter, Diamond L. Powell. Doobie is the Minister of Music at Latter Rain Christian Fellowship in Hartford, CT where his parents are the pastors."