Judith Howarth
Judith Howarth Tracks
Ich harrete des Herrn
Felix Mendelssohn
Dona Nobis Pacem
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Symphony No 4 In G major - 2nd movement;
Gustav Mahler
The Wreckers: conclusion of Act II
Dame Ethel Smyth
Strange adventure (The Yeomen of the Guard)
Gilbert O’Sullivan
Caractacus - Cantata Op.35
Edward Elgar
The Light Of Life Op.29
Edward Elgar
Troilus And Cressida - extracts
William Walton
Troilus And Cressida - Andante tranquillo
William Walton
William Tell - Opera In 4 Acts: Act 2, no.10; Doux aveu
Gioachino Rossini
Lobgesang (Symphony no.2) ... (Op.52), Ich harrete des Herrn...
Felix Mendelssohn
Excerpt from Act 3 - Finale of The Wreckers
Ethel Smyth, Annemarie Sand., Anthony Roden., Justin Lavender, Peter Sidhom, Brian Bannatyne-Scott, Judith Howarth, Anne-Marie Owens, David Wilson-Johnson & The Huddersfield Choral Society
Past BBC Events
Proms 1998: Prom 37 - Choral Day
Royal Albert Hall
1998-08-15T17:50:44
15
Aug
1998
Proms 1997: Prom 64
Royal Albert Hall
1997-09-06T17:50:44
6
Sep
1997
Proms 1997: Prom 02
Royal Albert Hall
1997-07-19T17:50:44
19
Jul
1997
Proms 1996: Prom 37
Royal Albert Hall
1996-08-17T17:50:44
17
Aug
1996
Proms 1995: Prom 49
Royal Albert Hall
1995-08-29T17:50:44
29
Aug
1995
