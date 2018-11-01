Lutz KirchhofBorn 1953
Lutz Kirchhof
1953
Lutz Kirchhof Biography (Wikipedia)
Lutz Kirchhof (born 1953, Frankfurt am Main) is a German lutenist. He often performs with his wife Marina as the Kirchhof duo.
In 1996 he founded the Deutsche Lautengesellschaft (German Association for Lute). He performs in festivals all over the world, giving about a hundred concerts a year since 2002.
He performs regularly with vocalists such as Max van Egmond and Derek Lee Ragin, and numerous instrumentalists.
Numerous recordings have appeared and he has recorded for Sony Classical, but now publishes his recordings independently.
Bouree & Courante (Lute Suite in E minor, BWV.996)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Bouree & Courante (Lute Suite in E minor, BWV.996)
Bouree & Courante (Lute Suite in E minor, BWV.996)
Prelude, Fugue & Allegro, BWV 998
Johann Sebastian Bach
Prelude, Fugue & Allegro, BWV 998
Prelude, Fugue & Allegro, BWV 998
