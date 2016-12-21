Randall Hodgkinson is an acclaimed American pianist. He won the International American Music Competition in 1981 which was sponsored by Carnegie Hall and the Rockefeller Foundation. He was also a winner in the J.S.Bach International Competition and received the Tanglewood Music Center's Cabot Award in 1971. Hodgkinson made his European orchestral debut in 1985 with the Santa Cecilia Orchestra of Rome. Later in 1986, he made his formal New York recital debut at Alice Tully Hall. He has performed as a soloist with numerous orchestras including the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, the Boston Symphony Orchestra, the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, the Cleveland Orchestra, the Philadelphia Orchestra, the Concord Orchestra (Concord, Massachusetts), the Iceland Philharmonic, the Orchestra of Santa Cecilia in Rome, and had successful collaborations with Leonard Bernstein and Gunther Schuller. He was a featured artist on the Bosendorfer Concert Series aired over WNYC – FM in New York City and has recorded for the Albany, Nonesuch, CRI and New World labels.