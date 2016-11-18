Arkadi DuchinBorn 1 June 1963
1963-06-01
Arkadi Duchin Biography
Arkadi Duchin (Hebrew: ארקדי דוכין, Russian: Аркадий Духин, Arkadiy Dukhin; born 1 June 1963) is an Israeli singer-songwriter and musical producer.
Merov Ahavati
Mi Ohev Otach Yoter Mimeni
