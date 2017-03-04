Hugh Jones
Hugh Jones
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d62cacb0-f4ef-4d77-9d7d-86232507ff1a
Hugh Jones Biography (Wikipedia)
Hugh Jones is a British record producer with many important post-punk, new wave and alternative rock albums to his credit.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Hugh Jones Tracks
Sort by
Primitive London No 5 (remixed)
Basil Kirchin
Primitive London No 5 (remixed)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01sy2cv.jpglink
Primitive London No 5 (remixed)
Last played on
Currents
Yann Seznec
Currents
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Currents
Last played on
Back to artist