The DelgadosFormed 1995. Disbanded April 2005
The Delgados
1995
The Delgados Biography (Wikipedia)
The Delgados were a Scottish indie rock band from Motherwell, North Lanarkshire. The band was composed of Alun Woodward (vocals, guitar), Emma Pollock (vocals, guitar), Stewart Henderson (bass), and Paul Savage (drums).
The Delgados Tracks
Everybody Come Down
The Delgados
Everybody Come Down
Everybody Come Down
Coming In From The Cold
The Delgados
Coming In From The Cold
Coming In From The Cold
Pull The Wires From The Wall
The Delgados
Pull The Wires From The Wall
Pull The Wires From The Wall
All You Need Is Hate
The Delgados
All You Need Is Hate
All You Need Is Hate
Everything Goes Around The Water
The Delgados
Everything Goes Around The Water
Everything Goes Around The Water
The Drowning Years (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 16 Oct 2002)
The Delgados
The Drowning Years (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 16 Oct 2002)
The Light Before We Land (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 16 Oct 2002)
The Delgados
The Light Before We Land (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 16 Oct 2002)
Coming In From the Cold (Radio 1 Session 28 Oct 2002)
The Delgados
Coming In From the Cold (Radio 1 Session 28 Oct 2002)
Akumulator
The Delgados
Akumulator
Akumulator
Under Canvas Under Wraps
The Delgados
Under Canvas Under Wraps
Under Canvas Under Wraps
Monica Webster
The Delgados
Monica Webster
Monica Webster
American Trilogy
The Delgados
American Trilogy
American Trilogy
Mr Blue Sky
The Delgados
Mr Blue Sky
Mr Blue Sky
Accused Of Stealing
The Delgados
Accused Of Stealing
Accused Of Stealing
Aye Today
The Delgados
Aye Today
Aye Today
Backwell (Radio 1 Session, 5 Mar 1995)
The Delgados
Backwell (Radio 1 Session, 5 Mar 1995)
Backwell (Radio 1 Session, 5 Mar 1995)
Make Your Move
The Delgados
Make Your Move
