The Olivia Tremor ControlFormed 1992
The Olivia Tremor Control
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1992
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d62842be-03d8-414b-a8d6-36f4b3b563ed
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Olivia Tremor Control is an American rock band that was prominent in the mid-to-late 1990s. It was, along with The Apples in Stereo and Neutral Milk Hotel, one of the three original projects of The Elephant 6 Recording Company. The band was founded by the remnants of the group Synthetic Flying Machine (Jeff Mangum, Bill Doss, and Will Cullen Hart) in 1994. The band went on hiatus in early 2000, and later reformed in 2009.
An announcement revealed that Doss had died on July 31 2012 of an aneurysm, with the Olivia Tremor Control confirming his death on their official website.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Suite No 1(Radio 1 Session, 18 Mar 1997)
The Olivia Tremor Control
Suite No 1(Radio 1 Session, 18 Mar 1997)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Suite No 1(Radio 1 Session, 18 Mar 1997)
Last played on
Not Feeling Human(Radio 1 Session, 18 Mar 1997)
The Olivia Tremor Control
Not Feeling Human(Radio 1 Session, 18 Mar 1997)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hideaway
The Olivia Tremor Control
Hideaway
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hideaway
Last played on
I Can Smell The Leaves
The Olivia Tremor Control
I Can Smell The Leaves
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Can Smell The Leaves
Last played on
Marking Time
The Olivia Tremor Control
Marking Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Marking Time
Last played on
Jumping Fences
The Olivia Tremor Control
Jumping Fences
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jumping Fences
Last played on
Fireplace
The Olivia Tremor Control
Fireplace
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fireplace
Last played on
Hilltop Procession
The Olivia Tremor Control
Hilltop Procession
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hilltop Procession
Last played on
Black Foliage Animation 3
The Olivia Tremor Control
Black Foliage Animation 3
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Black Foliage Animation 3
Last played on
A New Day
The Olivia Tremor Control
A New Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A New Day
Last played on
Dusk At Cubist Castle
The Olivia Tremor Control
Dusk At Cubist Castle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dusk At Cubist Castle
Green Typewriters
The Olivia Tremor Control
Green Typewriters
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Green Typewriters
Holiday Surprise 1,2,3
The Olivia Tremor Control
Holiday Surprise 1,2,3
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Holiday Surprise 1,2,3
define a transparent dream
The Olivia Tremor Control
define a transparent dream
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
define a transparent dream
Last played on
Spring Succeeds All Tomorrow'S Parties 2005
The Olivia Tremor Control
Spring Succeeds All Tomorrow'S Parties 2005
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Spring Succeeds All Tomorrow'S Parties 2005
Last played on
Artist Links
Back to artist