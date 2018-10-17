The Olivia Tremor Control is an American rock band that was prominent in the mid-to-late 1990s. It was, along with The Apples in Stereo and Neutral Milk Hotel, one of the three original projects of The Elephant 6 Recording Company. The band was founded by the remnants of the group Synthetic Flying Machine (Jeff Mangum, Bill Doss, and Will Cullen Hart) in 1994. The band went on hiatus in early 2000, and later reformed in 2009.

An announcement revealed that Doss had died on July 31 2012 of an aneurysm, with the Olivia Tremor Control confirming his death on their official website.