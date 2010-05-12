DJ Cash MoneyJerome Hewlett
DJ Cash Money
DJ Cash Money Biography (Wikipedia)
DJ Cash Money (born Jerome Hewlett) is a Philadelphia-based American turntablist, hip-hop artist, and record producer. He was the first inductee into the DJ Hall of Fame.
