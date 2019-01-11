Jorja Smith
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p049qv39.jpg
1997-06-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d62614aa-ef2c-44cd-8a7b-91292755a1d0
Jorja Smith Biography (Wikipedia)
Jorja Alice Smith (born 11 June 1997) is a Grammy-nominated English singer-songwriter from Walsall, West Midlands.
Smith has released several singles since January 2016 and collaborated with other artists, including Drake, Kali Uchis, and Stormzy. She released her debut extended play, Project 11, in November 2016. In 2018, she won the Brit Critics' Choice Award. Her debut studio album, Lost & Found, was released in June 2018 and peaked at number three on the UK Albums Chart.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jorja Smith Performances & Interviews
- "Expect some magic" - Jorja Smith can't wait to play 1Xtra Livehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06frvrc.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06frvrc.jpg2018-07-26T10:31:00.000ZAce catches up with the very sought after Jorja Smith to chat all things 1Xtra Live.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06frr6f
"Expect some magic" - Jorja Smith can't wait to play 1Xtra Live
- Jorja Smithhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p068bb8y.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p068bb8y.jpg2018-06-27T22:59:00.000ZCaptivating sounds from a rising star.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p069zks3
Jorja Smith
- Jorja Smith - So Lonely (BBC Music Sound Of 2017)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04n4shz.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04n4shz.jpg2017-01-03T10:43:00.000ZJorja Smith performs So Lonely for BBC Music Sound of 2017.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04n6hb8
Jorja Smith - So Lonely (BBC Music Sound Of 2017)
- My First Bars: Jorja Smithhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04l85r4.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04l85r4.jpg2016-12-16T11:00:00.000ZJorja Smith remembers the influence Amy Winehouse had on her when growing up.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04l85xt
My First Bars: Jorja Smith
- What’s so special about the UK sound?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04ljmw3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04ljmw3.jpg2016-12-15T13:28:00.000ZIn what's been a huge year for the UK music scene we sat down with some of our Hot For 2017 acts to discuss what makes British music unique and so attractive to the likes of Drakehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04ljn0h
What’s so special about the UK sound?
- 1Xtra's Hot For 2017https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04l9pcf.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04l9pcf.jpg2016-12-14T16:58:00.000Z10 UK artists tipped for big things in the year ahead - compiled by 1Xtra DJs and staff.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04lfxzl
1Xtra's Hot For 2017
- Sound Of 2017 - The Longlisthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04hqsgy.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04hqsgy.jpg2016-11-27T23:59:00.000ZShowcasing the most exciting rising stars in music.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04j1p3c
Sound Of 2017 - The Longlist
Jorja Smith Tracks
Sort by
The One
Jorja Smith
The One
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06b5qq4.jpglink
The One
Last played on
Where Did I Go?
Jorja Smith
Where Did I Go?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06kt37m.jpglink
Where Did I Go?
Last played on
February 3rd
Jorja Smith
February 3rd
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06b5qq4.jpglink
February 3rd
Last played on
Blue Lights
Jorja Smith
Blue Lights
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03krz28.jpglink
Blue Lights
Last played on
On My Mind
Jorja Smith
On My Mind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d9g1g.jpglink
On My Mind
Last played on
Get It Together (feat. Black Coffee & Jorja Smith)
Drake
Get It Together (feat. Black Coffee & Jorja Smith)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04xwpzm.jpglink
Get It Together (feat. Black Coffee & Jorja Smith)
Last played on
The One (High Contrast Remix)
Jorja Smith
The One (High Contrast Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fw001.jpglink
The One (High Contrast Remix)
Last played on
The One (Sir Spyro Mix)
Jorja Smith
The One (Sir Spyro Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fw001.jpglink
The One (Sir Spyro Mix)
Last played on
Blue Lights (Radio 1 Session, 10th Apr 2018)
Jorja Smith
Blue Lights (Radio 1 Session, 10th Apr 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fw001.jpglink
Blue Lights (Radio 1 Session, 10th Apr 2018)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Jorja Smith
Upcoming Events
7
Jun
2019
Jorja Smith, Diplo, Pusha T, Earl Sweatshirt, Deerhunter, Skepta, Jungle, Todd Terje, Tiga, Modeselektor, Julia Holter, George Fitzgerald, Actress, Methyl Ethel, Sinkane, Erol Alkan, Seth Troxler, Leon Vynehall, HÆLOS, jpegmafia, Mall Grab, Kelly Lee Owens, Octavian, The Black Madonna, Red Axes, MorMor, Denis Sulta, Skee Mask, DJ Seinfeld, Marie Davidson, Channel Tres, Boy Azooga, Mella Dee, Pip Blom, Bonobo (DJ Set), HAAi, The Mauskovic Dance Band, Eclair Fifi, COURTESY, Rachel Chinouriri and Lost Souls Of Saturn
Meridian Water, London, UK
7
Aug
2019
Jorja Smith, Florence and the Machine, Franz Ferdinand, Dizzee Rascal, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Giggs, Pete Murray, Lady Leshurr, Lewis Capaldi, IDLES, Dimension, Ocean Wisdom, DJ Ez, Flava D, Boy Azooga, SELF ESTEEM, Bradley Zero, Sub Focus Dj Set and Wilkinson (DJ Set)
Fistral Beach & Watergate Bay, Plymouth, UK
Past BBC Events
1Xtra Live: 2018 - London
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/exq9hn/acts/a3hj8g
O2 Arena, London
2018-09-22T17:46:05
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p06lxdjr.jpg
22
Sep
2018
1Xtra Live: 2018 - London
O2 Arena, London
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efj3v2/acts/awfb3d
Swansea, Singleton Park
2018-05-26T17:46:05
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p068b8px.jpg
26
May
2018
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
Swansea, Singleton Park
Latest Jorja Smith News
Back to artist