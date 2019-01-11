Jorja Alice Smith (born 11 June 1997) is a Grammy-nominated English singer-songwriter from Walsall, West Midlands.

Smith has released several singles since January 2016 and collaborated with other artists, including Drake, Kali Uchis, and Stormzy. She released her debut extended play, Project 11, in November 2016. In 2018, she won the Brit Critics' Choice Award. Her debut studio album, Lost & Found, was released in June 2018 and peaked at number three on the UK Albums Chart.