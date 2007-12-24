Russ DeSalvo
Russ DeSalvo is an American producer, arranger, songwriter, and guitarist.
DeSalvo works with Celine Dion, Lionel Richie (DeSalvo played guitar and synthesizer on the Definitive Collection CD), Laura Pausini, and Kyle Archer (guitar on the Addin' Somethin' In CD). In April 2006, DeSalvo and British singer/songwriter Natascha Sohl released a single entitled "Naked," material that they wrote and recorded.
DeSalvo was the composer of, and the writer of "Real Life" and "Feels Like Love" on, Barbie Diaries (2006), an animated movie.
