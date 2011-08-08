ChimairaFormed 1998. Disbanded 2014
Chimaira
1998
Chimaira Biography (Wikipedia)
Chimaira was an American heavy metal band from Cleveland, Ohio. Formed in August 1998, the group was a member of the New Wave of American Heavy Metal scene. The band's name is derived from the word Chimera, a monstrous creature in Greek mythology. Throughout its history, the band had numerous line-up changes, leaving vocalist Mark Hunter as the only constant member. The band dissolved in 2014, but announced a one-off reunion in late 2017.
Chimaira Tracks
Born In Blood
Chimaira
Born In Blood
Born In Blood
Try To Survive
Chimaira
Try To Survive
