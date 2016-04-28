Nicholas Scott Cannon (born October 8, 1980) is an American rapper, actor and comedian. On television, Cannon began as a teenager on All That before going on to host The Nick Cannon Show, Wild 'N Out, America's Got Talent, Lip Sync Battle Shorties and The Masked Singer. He acted in the films Drumline, Love Don't Cost a Thing, and Roll Bounce.

As a rapper he released his debut self-titled album in 2003 with the hit single "Gigolo", a collaboration with singer R. Kelly. In 2007 he played the role of the fictional footballer TJ Harper in the film Goal II: Living the Dream. In 2006, Cannon recorded the singles "Dime Piece" and "My Wife" for the planned album Stages, which was never released.

Cannon married American R&B/pop singer Mariah Carey in 2008. The pair separated and filed for divorce in December 2014, after six years of marriage. The divorce was finalized in 2016.