Dick MorrisseyBorn 9 May 1940. Died 8 November 2000
Dick Morrissey
1940-05-09
Dick Morrissey Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Edwin Morrissey (9 May 1940 – 8 November 2000) was a British jazz musician and composer. He played the tenor sax, soprano sax and flute.
Serenata
Dick Morrissey
Serenata
Serenata
Jelly Roll
Dick Morrissey
Jelly Roll
Jelly Roll
A Bench In The Park
Dick Morrissey
A Bench In The Park
A Bench In The Park
Cherry Blue
Dick Morrissey
Cherry Blue
Cherry Blue
The Girl With The Brown Hair
Dick Morrissey
The Girl With The Brown Hair
Autumn Leaves
Dick Morrissey
Autumn Leaves
Autumn Leaves
Blues
Dick Morrissey
Blues
Blues
The Way We Were
Dick Morrissey
The Way We Were
The Way We Were
Happy Feet
Dick Morrissey
Happy Feet
Happy Feet
