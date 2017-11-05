Лев КнипперBorn 21 November 1898. Died 30 July 1974
1898-11-21
Lev Konstantinovich Knipper (Лев Константинович Книппер) (3 December [O.S. 21 November] 1898 in Tbilisi – 30 July 1974 in Moscow), was a Soviet composer of partially German descent and an active OGPU - NKVD (Soviet secret police) agent.
Song of the Plains
Лев Книппер
Song of the Plains
Song of the Plains
Meadowlands
Vladimir & Anton & Лев Книппер
Meadowlands
Meadowlands
Song of the Plains
Лев Книппер
Song of the Plains
Song of the Plains
