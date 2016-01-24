Julius BergerBorn 1954
Julius Berger
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1954
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d619c045-d034-4281-bb53-1ae80b12a5c8
Julius Berger Biography (Wikipedia)
Julius Berger (born 1954) is a German cellist, musicologist and an academic of chamber music and cello at the Leopold Mozart Centre of the Augsburg University. He recorded the sonatas and concertos by Luigi Boccherini, but also contemporary music by John Cage, Toshio Hosokawa, Adriana Hölszky and Sofia Gubaidulina. He is the artistic director of music festivals.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Julius Berger Tracks
Sort by
Grand Sonata for Cello and Piano
Franz Xaver Mozart, Julius Berger & Margarita Hohenrieder
Grand Sonata for Cello and Piano
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Grand Sonata for Cello and Piano
Composer
Performer
Last played on
Cello Suite No. 6: Prelude
Julius Berger
Cello Suite No. 6: Prelude
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Cello Suite No. 6: Prelude
Last played on
Julius Berger Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist