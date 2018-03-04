Frou FrouFormed December 2001. Disbanded 2003
Frou Frou
2001-12
Frou Frou Biography (Wikipedia)
Frou Frou are a British electronic duo composed of Imogen Heap and Guy Sigsworth. They released their only album, Details, in 2002. Both of them wrote, produced and played instruments on the tracks, while Heap also provided vocals. Frou Frou amicably disbanded in 2003 to go their separate ways musically.
In November 2017, it was announced that Heap and Sigsworth would be reuniting to tour as Frou Frou in conjunction with an Imogen Heap solo tour in 2018.
Frou Frou Tracks
Let Go
Breathe In
Holding Out For A Hero
Let Go (Kissy Klub Version)
Hear Me Out
