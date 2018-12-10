Helen Jane LongBorn 10 April 1974
Helen Jane Long
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1974-04-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d6149155-959d-4f57-9264-9568da90caa9
Helen Jane Long Biography (Wikipedia)
Helen Jane Long (born 10 April 1974) is a British composer, musician and pianist, best known for various advertisement contracts, her work on several film projects in a variety of genres, and, most recently, her contemporary-classic piano albums, Embers (2010) (BLE) and Porcelain (Warner Music Group). In 2003, Long worked as music assistant to Howard Shore on the film score for The Lord of the Rings trilogy. Long composed the original music for the movie thrillers The Only Hotel and Surveillance 24/7.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Helen Jane Long Tracks
Sort by
Embers
Helen Jane Long
Embers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04z47bt.jpglink
Embers
Last played on
Willow
Helen Jane Long
Willow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Willow
Last played on
One Day
Helen Jane Long
One Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One Day
Last played on
To dust
Helen Jane Long
To dust
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
To dust
Last played on
Absolute
Helen Jane Long
Absolute
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04z4778.jpglink
Absolute
Last played on
Possibilities
Helen Jane Long
Possibilities
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Possibilities
Last played on
Clear Day
Helen Jane Long
Clear Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Clear Day
Last played on
Canon
Helen Jane Long
Canon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Canon
Last played on
Bells
Helen Jane Long
Bells
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bells
Last played on
Frog
Helen Jane Long
Frog
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Frog
Last played on
Fifths
Helen Jane Long
Fifths
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fifths
Last played on
Waiting Game
Helen Jane Long
Waiting Game
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Waiting Game
Frontier
Helen Jane Long
Frontier
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Frontier
Hypnosis
Helen Jane Long
Hypnosis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hypnosis
Turn Away
Helen Jane Long
Turn Away
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Turn Away
Last played on
Helen Jane Long Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist