Josh Thompson (born January 23, 1978) is an American country music artist. He has released two studio albums: Way Out Here for Columbia Records Nashville, and Turn It Up for Show Dog-Universal Music, and has charted six singles on Hot Country Songs and/or Country Airplay, the highest-peaking being "Way Out Here" at No. 15. Thompson has also written songs for Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton, Justin Moore, Brad Paisley, Brett Young, and Darius Rucker.