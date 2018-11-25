Josh ThompsonUS country music. Born 23 January 1978
Josh Thompson
1978-01-23
Josh Thompson Biography (Wikipedia)
Josh Thompson (born January 23, 1978) is an American country music artist. He has released two studio albums: Way Out Here for Columbia Records Nashville, and Turn It Up for Show Dog-Universal Music, and has charted six singles on Hot Country Songs and/or Country Airplay, the highest-peaking being "Way Out Here" at No. 15. Thompson has also written songs for Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton, Justin Moore, Brad Paisley, Brett Young, and Darius Rucker.
Josh Thompson Tracks
Won't Be Lonely Long
Josh Thompson
Won't Be Lonely Long
Won't Be Lonely Long
Cold Beer With Your Name
Josh Thompson
Cold Beer With Your Name
Cold Beer With Your Name
Beer on the Table
Josh Thompson
Beer on the Table
Beer on the Table
Cold Beer With My Name On It
Josh Thompson
Cold Beer With My Name On It
Way Out Here
Josh Thompson
Way Out Here
Way Out Here
