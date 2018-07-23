Émile SauretBorn 22 May 1852. Died 12 February 1920
Émile Sauret
1852-05-22
Émile Sauret Biography (Wikipedia)
Émile Sauret (22 May 1852 – 12 February 1920) was a French violinist and composer. Sauret wrote over 100 violin pieces, including a famous cadenza for the first movement of Niccolò Paganini's First Violin Concerto, and the "Gradus ad Parnassum" (1894).
Émile Sauret Tracks
Farfalla
Étude Caprice No 1
Étude- Caprice Op. 64 No. 3 in F (opening)
Past BBC Events
Proms 1907: Prom 03
Queen's Hall
Proms 1907: Prom 03
Proms 1900: Prom 48
Queen's Hall
Proms 1900: Prom 48
