David AllynBorn 19 July 1923. Died 21 November 2012
David Allyn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1923-07-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d60d8974-e800-4ad9-a6dd-cec3ed20597a
David Allyn Tracks
Sort by
Down With Love
David Allyn
Down With Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Down With Love
Last played on
I'm Old Fashioned
David Allyn
I'm Old Fashioned
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm Old Fashioned
Last played on
Where You At
David Allyn
Where You At
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Where You At
Performer
Last played on
Out Of This World
Boyd Raeburn
Out Of This World
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Out Of This World
Last played on
Sweet And Lovely
David Allyn
Sweet And Lovely
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sweet And Lovely
Last played on
Where You At
David Allyn
Where You At
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Where You At
Last played on
That Old Devil Called Love
David Allyn
That Old Devil Called Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
That Old Devil Called Love
Last played on
Did You Ever See A Dream Walking?
David Allyn
Did You Ever See A Dream Walking?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Did You Ever See A Dream Walking?
Last played on
It's A Pity To Say Goodnight
David Allyn
It's A Pity To Say Goodnight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's A Pity To Say Goodnight
Last played on
David Allyn Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist