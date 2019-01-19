Benny Anderssons orkesterFormed 2001
Benny Anderssons orkester (a.k.a. BAO a.k.a. Benny Andersson Band) is a Swedish band, with Benny Andersson as musical leader and composer. The band was formed in mid-2001 by 16 people, some from Orsa Spelmän, and Helen Sjöholm and since 2004 Tommy Körberg as singers. The name literally means "Benny Andersson's orchestra".
Sorgmarsch
Story Of A Heart
(If This Is) Our Last Dance (feat. Helen Sjöholm)
Birthday Waltz For Mona
Nya Manvalsen
