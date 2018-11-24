S-Tone Inc.
S-Tone Inc. is multi-instrumentalist jazz musician Stefano Tirone's main musical project. Originating from Milan, Italy, Tirone has been a professional musician for over twenty years. The first official S-Tone Inc. recording was released in 1992 during the acid jazz era, a formative time for Tirone, who was heavily influenced by the combination of soul, jazz and Latin rhythms of the period.
