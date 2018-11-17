DorothyLos Angeles band. Formed 2013
Dorothy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2013
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d60b3cac-e434-469d-8965-ead164d82a3e
Dorothy Biography (Wikipedia)
Dorothy is an American rock band from Los Angeles, California, formed in 2014. The band consists of vocalist Dorothy Martin, drummer Jason Ganberg, guitarists Owen Barry and Eli Wulfmeier, and bassist Eliot Lorango. They released their first project, a self-titled EP, in 2014. Rolling Stone deemed them "a [band] you need to know," and named them #14 on their 50 Best New Artists of 2014 list.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dorothy Tracks
Sort by
Raise Hell
Dorothy
Raise Hell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Raise Hell
Last played on
Wicked Ones
Dorothy
Wicked Ones
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wicked Ones
Last played on
Dorothy Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist