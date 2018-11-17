Dorothy is an American rock band from Los Angeles, California, formed in 2014. The band consists of vocalist Dorothy Martin, drummer Jason Ganberg, guitarists Owen Barry and Eli Wulfmeier, and bassist Eliot Lorango. They released their first project, a self-titled EP, in 2014. Rolling Stone deemed them "a [band] you need to know," and named them #14 on their 50 Best New Artists of 2014 list.