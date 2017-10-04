Angel Deradoorian (born July 18, 1986), also known mononymously as Deradoorian, is a musician based in Los Angeles, California. She is best known for her work with Dirty Projectors whom she left in 2012 to pursue a solo career. In 2015 she released a solo album, The Expanding Flower Planet, while she also featured as a backing vocalist on The Desired Effect by Brandon Flowers and other artists.