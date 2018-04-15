Quantic and his Combo BárbaroFormed 2009
Quantic and his Combo Bárbaro
2009
Quantic and his Combo Bárbaro is a project of musician and DJ, Will Holland. Holland has recorded under several names, most notably Quantic.
Mambo Los Quantic
Quantic and his Combo Bárbaro
Last played on
Mas Pan - R2 Mark Lamarr session 03/07/2010
Quantic and his Combo Bárbaro
Last played on
La Pava Congona - R2 Mark Lamarr session 03/07/2010
Quantic and his Combo Bárbaro
La Murga De Panama - R2 Mark Lamarr session 03/07/2010
Quantic and his Combo Bárbaro
Undelivered Letter
Quantic and his Combo Bárbaro
Linda Morena
Quantic and his Combo Bárbaro
Last played on
Yo Traigo Boogaloo - R2 Mark Lamarr session 03/07/2010
Quantic and his Combo Bárbaro
The Dreaming Mind Part 1
Quantic and his Combo Bárbaro
Last played on
Barbaro
Quantic & His Combo
Performer
Last played on
Un Canto A Mi Terra
Quantic and his Combo Bárbaro
Last played on
No Soy Del Valle - 6 Music session 07/08/2011
Quantic and his Combo Bárbaro
Wandering Star
Quantic and his Combo Bárbaro
Last played on
No Soy Del
Quantic and his Combo Bárbaro
Last played on
Un Canto A Mi Tierra - Session from The Big Chill 2011
Quantic and his Combo Bárbaro
No Soy Del Valle - Session from The Big Chill 2011
Quantic and his Combo Bárbaro
No Soy Del Valle
Quantic and his Combo Bárbaro
Last played on
Albela
Quantic and his Combo Bárbaro
Last played on
Canoa Rancha - R2 Mark Lamarr session 03/07/2010
Quantic and his Combo Bárbaro
'Albela (Alternative Version)
Quantic and his Combo Bárbaro
La Murga De Panama
Quantic and his Combo Bárbaro
Last played on
Yo Traigo Boogaloo
Quantic and his Combo Bárbaro
Last played on
Memoria De Justino
Quantic and his Combo Bárbaro
Last played on
Mas Pan
Quantic and his Combo Bárbaro
Last played on
The Dreaming Mind
Quantic and his Combo Bárbaro
Last played on
