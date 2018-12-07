Susan HamiltonClassical artist. Born 1970
Susan Hamilton
1970
Susan Hamilton Biography (Wikipedia)
Susan Hamilton (born 1970) is a Scottish Soprano focusing on Baroque and Contemporary music
Her earliest musical education was as a chorister at St Mary's Episcopal Cathedral and as a pupil at St Mary's Music School in Edinburgh.
Susan performs at major international festivals and has worked with conductors such as Sir John Eliot Gardiner, Philippe Herreweghe, Paul McCreesh, Raphael Frühbeck de Burgos and Ton Koopman; Composers such as Fabian Fiorini, Ronald Stevenson, Pascal Dusapin, Witold Lutoslawski and Peter Nelson. Along with Ben Parry she was co-founder and formerly artistic director of the Dunedin Consort.
Susan Hamilton Tracks
Rejoice greatly, O daughter of Zion (Messiah)
George Frideric Handel
Ensemble
Eliza is the Fairest Queen
Edward Johnson
Director
Domine Deus from Mass in B Minor, BWV.232
Johann Sebastian Bach
Ensemble
Hail, bright cecilia Z.328 (extract)
Henry Purcell
Performer
Sweet was the song the Virgin sang
anon. & Susan Hamilton
Composer
The Slave's Lament
Robert Burns, Susan Hamilton & Mr. McFall's Chamber
Composer
Wann kommst du, mein Heil? (Cantata No 140)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Mass In B Minor Bwv.232 - Part 3; Credo
Johann Sebastian Bach
Matthauspassion Bwv.244 - Extracts
Johann Sebastian Bach
Orchestra
Acis and Galatea - masque
George Frideric Handel
O can you sew cushions
Susan Hamilton
Past BBC Events
Proms 1999: Prom 03 - One Thousand Years of Music in a Day
Royal Albert Hall
1999-07-18T17:15:15
18
Jul
1999
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1998: Prom 46
Royal Albert Hall
1998-08-23T17:15:15
23
Aug
1998
Royal Albert Hall
