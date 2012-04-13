Friedrich KielBorn 8 October 1821. Died 14 September 1885
1821-10-08
Friedrich Kiel (8 October 1821 – 13 September 1885) was a German composer and music teacher.
Writing of the chamber music of Friedrich Kiel, the famous scholar and critic Wilhelm Altmann notes that it was Kiel’s extreme modesty which kept him and his exceptional works from receiving the consideration they deserved. After mentioning Johannes Brahms and others, Altmann writes, “He produced a number of chamber works, which . . . need fear no comparison.”
Piano Concerto in B flat major Op 30 Final mvt
Friedrich Kiel
