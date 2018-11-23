Larissa de Macedo Machado (born 30 March 1993), known by her stage name Anitta, is a Brazilian singer, songwriter, actress, dancer and businesswoman. She is managed internationally by John Shahidi of Shots Studios.

She began singing at age 8 in a choir from a Catholic church in the Honório Gurgel neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro. At the age of 16, she attended a technical school and was called to work at Vale. In 2010, after posting a video on YouTube, Renato Azevedo, then producer of the independent record company Furacão 2000, called her to sign a contract with the label. Due to the success of the song "Meiga e Abusada" in 2012, she signed a contract with Warner Music Brasil the following year.

Anitta rose to national fame in 2013 after releasing the single "Show das Poderosas", which reached the top of the Brasil Hot 100 Airplay chart. Its music video has been viewed over 130 million times on YouTube. In July of the same year, she released her debut studio album which received a triple gold record certificate and platinum certification by ABPD. The album hit the mark of 170,000 copies sold, being also released in Portugal. Ritmo Perfeito (2014), her second studio album, sold 45,000 copies after a month of its release. On the same day she released her first live album, Meu Lugar. In November 2014, she performed at the Latin Grammy Award, becoming the youngest Brazilian singer to perform at the awards. In 2015, she released her third studio album entitled Bang, which was certified platinum and produced the singles "Deixa Ele Sofrer", "Bang", "Essa Mina é Louca" and "Cravo e Canela".