Ruth GippsBorn 20 February 1921. Died 23 February 1999
Ruth Dorothy Louisa Gipps MBE (20 February 1921 – 23 February 1999) was an English composer, oboist, pianist and impresario. She was one of the most prolific composers in Britain at the time of her death.
Horn Concerto, Op 58 (1st mvt)
Knight in Armour, Op.8
Symphony No. 2, Op. 30
Song for Orcehstra, Op33
Symphony No.4, Op.61: I.Moderato - Allegro molto
Symphony No.2 in B major, Op. 30: IX. Tempo di Marcia; X. Adagio
Horn Concerto, Op 58 (2nd mvt)
Symphony No 2
Symphony No 4
Symphony No.4, Op. 61 (3rd mvt)
Song for Orchestra op 22 (1948)
Piano Concerto Op.34 (2nd movement)
