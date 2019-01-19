Beans on ToastBorn 1 December 1982
Beans on Toast
1982-12-01
Beans on Toast Biography (Wikipedia)
Beans On Toast is the stage name of British folk singer Jay McAllister from Braintree, Essex, who rose to prominence out of the UK folk scene in 2005. His songwriting openly deals with the topics of politics, drugs and love. Beans On Toast has released nine studio albums, traditionally releasing a new record each year on 1 December, McAllister's birthday.
Magic
Magic
Last played on
Another Year
Another Year
Last played on
Beer And A Burger
Beer And A Burger
Last played on
The Drum Kit
The Drum Kit
Last played on
Afternoons In The Sunshine
Afternoons In The Sunshine
Last played on
The Mudhills Crew
The Mudhills Crew
Last played on
I'm Home When You Hold Me
I'm Home When You Hold Me
Last played on
Nola Honeymoon
Nola Honeymoon
Last played on
Lizzy's Cooking
Things
Things
Last played on
Peter Pan's Playground
Peter Pan's Playground
Last played on
I Fancy Laura Marling
I Fancy Laura Marling
Last played on
Left My Heart On The M25
Bon Voyage
Bon Voyage
Last played on
Old Grunge
Old Grunge
Last played on
How Great Was Emmy
How Great Was Emmy
Last played on
My Space Picture
My Space Picture
Last played on
Myspace Page
Myspace Page
Last played on
Upcoming Events
30
Jan
2019
Beans on Toast, Jess Morgan
Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff, UK
31
Jan
2019
Beans on Toast, Jess Morgan
Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth, UK
1
Feb
2019
Beans on Toast, Jess Morgan
Dreamland Ballroom, Canterbury, UK
2
Feb
2019
Beans on Toast, Jess Morgan
John Peel Centre for Creative Arts, Stowmarket, UK
4
Feb
2019
Beans on Toast, Jess Morgan
J2, Cambridge Junction, Cambridge, UK
