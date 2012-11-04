In the NurseryFormed 1981
In the Nursery
1981
In the Nursery Biography (Wikipedia)
In the Nursery are an English neoclassical dark wave/martial industrial band, known for their cinematic sound. The duo has provided soundtracks to a variety of TV programmes and films, and is known for its rescoring of silent films.
