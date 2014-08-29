Bang Bang MachineFormed 1989. Disbanded 1996
Bang Bang Machine
Bang Bang Machine Biography (Wikipedia)
Bang Bang Machine were a cult indie band from Evesham, Worcestershire in England. They formed in 1989 and split up in 1996 after record company troubles. After 17 years they re-released their back catalogue on iTunes in 2013.
Bang Bang Machine Tracks
Geek Love
Bang Bang Machine
Geek Love
Geek Love
