Annette Peacock
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p0588ybw.jpg
1941
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d60262b7-3e3f-4e37-942e-e911efd47463
Annette Peacock Biography (Wikipedia)
Annette Peacock (born 1941) is an American composer, singer, songwriter, producer, arranger, and musician. She is a pioneer in electronic music who combined her voice with one of the first Moog synthesizers in the late 1960s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Annette Peacock Performances & Interviews
- Annette Peacock: I was an anomalyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04w4c1t.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04w4c1t.jpg2017-03-08T13:11:00.000Z"It was a man's world and no one expected women to be innovators in that world."https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04w2ryz
Annette Peacock: I was an anomaly
- Annette Peacock: Women are the embodiment of the creative processhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04w4c1t.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04w4c1t.jpg2017-03-07T13:08:00.000Z"My destiny is not to serve. I'm a woman, my destiny is to create."https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04w2s1f
Annette Peacock: Women are the embodiment of the creative process
Annette Peacock Tracks
Sort by
I'm The One
Annette Peacock
I'm The One
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0588ybw.jpglink
I'm The One
Last played on
Real & Defined Androgens
Annette Peacock
Real & Defined Androgens
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0588ybw.jpglink
Real & Defined Androgens
Blood
Annette Peacock
Blood
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0588ybw.jpglink
Blood
Until Untrust Unties
Annette Peacock
Until Untrust Unties
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0588ybw.jpglink
Until Untrust Unties
Dreams
Annette Peacock
Dreams
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0588ybw.jpglink
Dreams
Last played on
Mia's Proof
Annette Peacock
Mia's Proof
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0588ybw.jpglink
Mia's Proof
Last played on
My Mama Never Taught Me How To Cook
Annette Peacock
My Mama Never Taught Me How To Cook
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0588ybw.jpglink
My Mama Never Taught Me How To Cook
Last played on
Survival
Annette Peacock
Survival
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0588ybw.jpglink
Survival
Last played on
Seven Days
Annette Peacock
Seven Days
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0588ybw.jpglink
Seven Days
Gesture Without Plot
Annette Peacock
Gesture Without Plot
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0588ybw.jpglink
Gesture Without Plot
One Way
Annette Peacock
One Way
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0588ybw.jpglink
One Way
Been And Gone
Annette Peacock
Been And Gone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0588ybw.jpglink
Been And Gone
I Belong To A World That's Destroying Itself.
Annette Peacock
I Belong To A World That's Destroying Itself.
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0588ybw.jpglink
Just For The Kick
Coldcut
Just For The Kick
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bql6y.jpglink
Just For The Kick
Over.
Annette Peacock
Over.
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0588ybw.jpglink
Over.
We Are Adnate
Annette Peacock
We Are Adnate
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0588ybw.jpglink
We Are Adnate
Sky-skating
Annette Peacock
Sky-skating
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0588ybw.jpglink
Sky-skating
Abstract-Contact
Annette Peacock
Abstract-Contact
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0588ybw.jpglink
Abstract-Contact
Pony
Annette Peacock
Pony
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0588ybw.jpglink
Pony
Last played on
Hey Diddle Diddle
Bill Wells
Hey Diddle Diddle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0588ybw.jpglink
Hey Diddle Diddle
Last played on
Butterflies
Annette Peacock
Butterflies
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0588ybw.jpglink
Butterflies
Last played on
A Loss Of Conciousness
Annette Peacock
A Loss Of Conciousness
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0588ybw.jpglink
A Loss Of Conciousness
Last played on
Playlists featuring Annette Peacock
Annette Peacock Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist