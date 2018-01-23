Ernst KrenekBorn 23 August 1900. Died 22 December 1991
Ernst Krenek
1900-08-23
Ernst Krenek Biography (Wikipedia)
Ernst Krenek (, August 23, 1900 – December 22, 1991) was an Austrian, later American, composer of Czech origin. He explored atonality and other modern styles and wrote a number of books, including Music Here and Now (1939), a study of Johannes Ockeghem (1953), and Horizons Circled: Reflections on my Music (1974). Krenek wrote two pieces using the pseudonym Thornton Winsloe.
Ernst Krenek Tracks
JONNY SPIELT AUF (DANCE BAND VERSION)
Ernst Krenek
Performer
Jezt ist die Geiger Meine
Ernst Krenek
Jonny spielt auf [Johnny strikes up] - opera in 2 parts Op.45
Ernst Krenek
Phantasy for violin and piano Op. 47 (1949)
Arnold Schoenberg
Last played on
Die Jahreszeiten
Ernst Krenek
Conductor
Choir
Last played on
Die Roemer
Ernst Krenek
Conductor
Choir
Troestung
Ernst Krenek
Conductor
Choir
Der Mensch
Ernst Krenek
Conductor
Choir
6 Motets to Words by Franz Kafka
Ernst Krenek
Performer
Last played on
Sonata no. 3 for piano, 4th movement: Adagio
Khristenko, Stanislav & Ernst Krenek
Performer
Last played on
Spiritus Intelligentiae Sanctus
Ernst Krenek
Last played on
